Danuza T, Masten R. Psychol. Sch. 2021; 58(8): 1490-1500.

10.1002/pits.22498

The study examined the validity of the scores produced by the Albanian version of the Olweus Bullying Questionnaire-Revised (OBQ-R), a self-reported measure for assessing the phenomena of bullying among school students. A sample of third to ninth grade students (N = 3262) completed the OBQ-R and the data were analyzed using an exploratory factor analysis, a confirmatory factor analysis, and a measurement invariance across gender and grade levels. The results demonstrated that the OBQ-R had a clear two-factor structure (bullying and victimization) that demonstrated a reasonable fit to the OBQ-R items.

RESULTS of the measurement invariance tests indicated configural, metric, and scalar invariance across gender and grade level groups.

FINDINGS from this study suggest that the Albanian version of the OBQ-R can be used to elicit responses from Kosovar primary and lower secondary students.


Albanian version; factor structure; measurement invariance; Olweus Bullying Questionnaire

