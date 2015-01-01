Abstract

Examining the long-term impact of bullying can facilitate using retrospective bullying experiences questionnaire (RBEQ) which provides information regarding bystander, bully and victim through childhood to adolescence. This study aimed to investigate the validity and reliability of this questionnaire in Iranian samples. A total of 92 male and 283 female university students participated in this study. Factor structure of the questionnaire was investigated by exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses. The results of principal components analyses showed that questionnaires' items in the primary, middle and high school parts consisted of three separate factors: bystander, victim and bully. However, bullying sub-types could not be identified as separate components. Regarding confirmatory factor analyses, the extracted single-factor models revealed optimal goodness of fit indexes and high loading factor. The results of the criterion validity of the RBEQ with the Buss-Perry aggression questionnaire showed positive significant correlations between all factors of the questionnaires. Reliability of the factors of bystander, victim and bully in three educational levels was also confirmed by internal consistency and split-half coefficients. The results indicated that the Persian version of the RBEQ has appropriate validity and reliability in Iranian university students.

Language: en