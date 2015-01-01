Abstract

With an aim to inform school-based antibullying interventions, this study examined mediating roles of school belonging, self-efficacy, and meaning in life between bullying victimization and subjective well-being. Using US student data from the 2018 round of the Program for International Student Assessment, results of structural equation modeling indicated a model that fit the data adequately and each path was statistically significant. School belonging, self-efficacy, and meaning in life significantly mediated bullying victimization and subjective well-being, respectively. These findings suggest that interventions focused on school belonging, meaning in life, and self-efficacy may improve the subjective well-being of adolescents who experience bullying in school. Limitations of this study and future research directions are discussed.

Language: en