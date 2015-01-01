|
Dudley MJ, Nickerson AB, Kim S, Livingston JA. Psychol. Sch. 2022; 59(6): 1158-1174.
Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons
School climate is an important potential mechanism by which school-based prevention and intervention efforts exert their effects, although this is rarely examined in the context of child abuse prevention programs. The current study evaluated the effectiveness of a school-based child abuse prevention curriculum; the Second Step Child Protection Unit (CPU), on improving teachers' knowledge and attitudes toward reporting suspected child abuse and the potential role school climate has on teachers' reporting behaviors. The sample included 162 school teachers participating in a randomized controlled trial who completed assessment measures at three time-points (pretest, posttest, and 6-month follow-up).
Language: en
child abuse prevention; school climate; school-based intervention