Abstract

OBJECTIVE



The New York City Police Department's "Summer All Out" (SAO) initiative was a 90-day, presence-based foot patrol program in a subset of the city's patrol jurisdictions.



Methods



We assessed the effectiveness of SAO initiative in reducing crime and gun violence using a difference-in-differences (DiD) approach.



Results



Results indicate the SAO initiative was only associated with significant reductions in specific property offenses, not violent crime rates. Foot patrols did not have a strong, isolating impact on violent street crime in 2014 or 2015. Deployments on foot across expansive geographies also have a weak, negligible influence on open-air shootings.



Conclusions



The findings suggest saturating jurisdictions with high-visibility foot patrols has little influence on street-level offending, with no anticipatory or persistent effects. Police departments should exercise caution in deploying foot patrols over large patrol jurisdictions.

Language: en