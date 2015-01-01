SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bilach TJ, Roche SP, Wawro GJ. J. Exp. Criminol. 2022; 18(2): 209-244.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11292-020-09445-8

unavailable

OBJECTIVE

The New York City Police Department's "Summer All Out" (SAO) initiative was a 90-day, presence-based foot patrol program in a subset of the city's patrol jurisdictions.

We assessed the effectiveness of SAO initiative in reducing crime and gun violence using a difference-in-differences (DiD) approach.

Results indicate the SAO initiative was only associated with significant reductions in specific property offenses, not violent crime rates. Foot patrols did not have a strong, isolating impact on violent street crime in 2014 or 2015. Deployments on foot across expansive geographies also have a weak, negligible influence on open-air shootings.

The findings suggest saturating jurisdictions with high-visibility foot patrols has little influence on street-level offending, with no anticipatory or persistent effects. Police departments should exercise caution in deploying foot patrols over large patrol jurisdictions.


Deterrence; Difference-in-differences; Foot patrol; New York City; Policing

