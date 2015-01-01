SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kupermann D. Am. J. Psychoanal. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Association for the Advancement of Psychoanalysis, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1057/s11231-022-09354-x

PMID

35761031

Abstract

The purpose of this paper is to present the relational dimension of trauma according to Sándor Ferenczi, illustrating it by using the testimonial material produced during the analysis of Maryan S. Maryan, a visual artist, survivor of Auschwitz. Furthermore, a few formulations are proposed on being witness to traumatic experiences in psychoanalytic practice, as well as what can be considered as ethics and politics in psychoanalysis when facing situations of social trauma and violence.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; disavowal; Maryan S. Maryan; Sándor Ferenczi; social trauma; testimony

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print