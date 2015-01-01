|
Muziki JA, Uwera T, Niyonsenga J, Nshimiyimana A, Sebatukura SG, Mutabaruka J. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e432.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35761308
BACKGROUND: Most of the research on filicide mothers suggests that they experience negative feelings before they kill their child. However, little is known about whether these negative feelings can be expressed after one-year post-offense among incarcerated filicide mothers with no history of psychiatric problems. In this study, we aimed to conduct a qualitative analysis to (a) understand negative feelings evolving from negative emotions such as anger, guilt, shame, depression, and anxiety among filicide mothers incarcerated in Nyarugenge Prison in Rwanda, (b) identify the impact of experienced negative feelings on their personal wellbeing, and (c) explore their coping strategies.
Depression; Anger; Anxiety; Shame; And coping strategies; Satisfaction with life