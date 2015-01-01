|
Papageorgiou A, Fisher C, Cross D. BMC Womens Health 2022; 22(1): e261.
BACKGROUND: Adolescent girls appear more vulnerable to experiencing mental health difficulties from social media use than boys. The presence of sexualized images online is thought to contribute, through increasing body dissatisfaction among adolescent girls. Sexual objectification through images may reinforce to adolescent girls that their value is based on their appearance. This study explored how sexualized images typically found on social media might influence adolescent girls' mental health, in positive and/or negative ways.
Adolescence; Appearance comparisons; Body image; Instagram; Self-objectification; Sexualization