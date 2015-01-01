|
Ortiz-Prado E, Villagran P, Martinez-Abarca AL, Henriquez-Trujillo AR, Simbaña-Rivera K, Gómez-BarrenoDiaz LAM, Moyano CE, Arcos-Valle V, Miño MD, Morgan SA. BMC Womens Health 2022; 22(1): 260.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35761263
BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence is a major public health concern arising from the structural discrimination of women and girls. In 2014, Ecuador criminalized acts of femicide in response to a growing crisis across the region. As no epidemiological studies on the state of female homicides and femicides have been published, we estimated patterns of female homicides and femicides nationally and the burden through economic cost per years of life lost, between 2001 and 2017.
Language: en
Crime; Gender; Violence; Gender-based violence; Female homicide; Femicide