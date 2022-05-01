Abstract

Hand burns are common and treatment individualized, however given large volumes in some centers, pattern recognition may help optimize service provision. We performed a single center retrospective review from 2014 to 2018 of hand burns in patients aged 16 and over. Burns confined to the hands were considered isolated. We found 1163 patients (790 male, 68%), with 853 isolated (9% bilateral) and 310 non-isolated (35% bilateral) hand burns, and 12% were sustained in industrial workplaces. Most isolated burns received first aid (72%) and were scalds (41%) or contact (23%). Many presented to hospital by car (73%) and most were treated as outpatients (92%). Non-isolated burns were mainly flash (38%) or flame burns (25%, p < 0.01), with 66% given first aid, 49% used ambulances (p < 0.01) and 54% underwent hospital admission (p < 0.01). Non-isolated injuries had more full thickness involvement (p < 0.01), 13% were resuscitation burns and 10% received intensive care. Isolated and non-isolated burns are distinct clinical entities, as are unilateral and bilateral injuries. Isolated burns are usually unilateral scalds or contact burns, suited to outpatient treatment. Non-isolated burns are often flash or flame, bilateral, often needing ambulances, admission, and interventions. First aid can be improved, and consideration given to inpatient rehabilitation of bilateral hand burns.

