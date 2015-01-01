|
Chan KTK, Zhou S, Marsack-Topolewski C. Child Adolesc. Soc. Work J. 2022; 39(2): 167-181.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35755966
PURPOSE: The rise of the opioid epidemic coincided with the increased risk of suicide as the leading causes of death among adolescents in the United States. Past research has linked non-medical prescription opioid use (NMPOU) with adolescent suicide. Less focus has been placed on race and ethnic differences among adolescents impacted by the opioid epidemic. This study examined the relationship of adolescent NMPOU and suicidality, stratified by race.
Adolescent; Suicide; Race; Opioids