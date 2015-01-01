SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Herbeck YE, Eliava M, Grinevich V, MacLean EL. Compr. Psychoneuroendocrinol. 2022; 9: e100100.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cpnec.2021.100100

PMID

35755921

PMCID

PMC9216449

Abstract

The process of dog domestication likely involved at least two functional stages. The initial stage occurred when subpopulations of wolves became synanthropes, benefiting from life nearby or in human environments. The second phase was characterized by the evolution of novel forms of interspecific cooperation and social relationships between humans and dogs. Here, we discuss possible roles of the oxytocin system across these functional stages of domestication. We hypothesize that in early domestication, oxytocin played important roles in attenuating fear and stress associated with human contact. In later domestication, we hypothesize that oxytocin's most critical functions were those associated with affiliative social behavior, social engagement, and cooperation with humans. We outline possible neurobiological changes associated with these processes and present a Siberian fox model of canid domestication in which these predictions can be tested. Lastly, we identify limitations of current studies on the neuroendocrinology of domestication and discuss challenges and opportunities for future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggression; Stress; Oxytocin; Affiliative behavior; Canid; Dog; Domestication; Fox; Wolf

