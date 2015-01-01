Abstract

With the massive construction of bridge infrastructures, bridge health monitoring systems have gradually matured in application and research, but previous research has primarily focused on structural damage detection and bridge safety warnings based on valid data. The structural details of steel bridge panels and structural systems are determined by the coupling effects of many intrinsic and extrinsic uncertainties, such as material properties, structural characteristics, manufacturing processes, and random traffic loads. The evaluation of fatigue is a difficult task. This article first builds a big data platform, utilizing its high-efficiency parallel computing capability and highly fault-tolerant distributed file system to achieve second-level monitoring data processing; ensuring real-time data cleaning, data analysis, and safety warning; and building a big data analysis and processing platform with high reliability, high availability, high storage efficiency, and high scalability of bridge health monitoring. The big data platform chooses HDFS for offline data storage and Spark for data analysis and modelling after comparing and analysing the benefits and drawbacks of various big data technologies. Kafka is used for caching real-time data, and Spark-streaming is used for reading data and real-time processing. Finally, the platform's superiority and reliability in terms of offline computing performance, real-time online performance, scalability, and fault tolerance are confirmed through experimental analysis; the optimal data cleaning method is derived by comparing and analysing monitoring data noise, jump point, and drift phenomena. This part of the research is based on bridge temperature data with stable signals and bridge strain data with fluctuating signals, taking into account the influence of different data types; the corresponding data missing repair algorithms are proposed for different types of data to form a complete and general data patching method process. The probabilistic fracture mechanics theory, in comparison to the traditional deterministic fatigue assessment method, can better reflect the essential uncertainty of fatigue problems and is an effective way to assess the fatigue performance of orthotropic steel bridge decks. The goal of data patching is to ensure data recovery accuracy of over 90%, with no patching repair required for monitoring data with too much missing data. The endurance life of bridge structures is predicted using a big data probabilistic statistics approach based on a variety of factors such as material properties, construction characteristics, manufacturing processes, and random traffic loads.

