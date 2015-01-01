Abstract

Based on the theory of lightweight neural networks, this paper presents a safety evaluation model for smart construction devices. The model index system includes the internal logical relationship between the input and output indexes, and the input indexes are specifically refined. According to the safety evaluation results, the article observes what type of accidents will occur at the construction site. According to the detailed and specific output index system, the six input factor layer indicators correspond to the indicators of several multiple network index layers, respectively. In the simulation process, MATLAB software was used to write the multiple neural network model program for the safety evaluation of the construction site, and the appropriate multiple network structure and related parameters were selected. The experimental results show that the multiple neural networks are trained by collecting 10 expert evaluation samples, and the trained multiple neural networks are applied to real construction cases. Comparing the two sets of data, it can be seen that the gap is relatively small, and the sample training is better. The multiple neural networks have relatively good evaluation performance. The method has a fast calculation speed and effectively improves the efficiency and practical value of safety evaluation.

Language: en