Abstract

Nowadays, the problem of road traffic safety cannot be ignored. Almost all major cities have problems such as poor traffic environment and low road efficiency. Large-scale and long-term traffic congestion occurs almost every day. Transportation has developed rapidly, and more and more advanced means of transportation have emerged. However, automobile is one of the main means of transportation for people to travel. In the world, there are serious traffic jams in almost all cities. The excessive traffic flow every day leads to the paralysis of the urban transportation system, which brings great inconvenience and impact to people's travel. Various countries have also actively taken corresponding measures, i.e., traffic diversion, number restriction, or expanding the scale of the road network, but these measures can bring little effect. Traditional intelligent traffic flow forecasting has some problems, such as low accuracy and delay. Aiming at this problem, this paper uses the model of the combination of Internet of Things and big data to apply and analyze its social benefits in intelligent traffic flow forecasting and analyzes its three-tier network architecture model, namely, perception layer, network layer, and application layer. Research and analyze the mode of combining cloud computing and edge computing. From the multiperspective linear discriminant analysis algorithm of the combination method of combining the same points and differences between data and data into multiple atomic services, intelligent traffic flow prediction based on the combination of Internet of Things and big data is performed. Through the monitoring and extraction of relevant traffic flow data, data analysis, processing and storage, and visual display, improve the accuracy and effectiveness and make it easier to improve the prediction accuracy of overall traffic flow. The traffic flow prediction of the system of Internet of Things and big data is given through the case experiment. The method proposed in this paper can be applied in intelligent transportation services and can predict the stability of transportation and traffic flow in real time so as to optimize traffic congestion, reduce manual intervention, and achieve the goal of intelligent traffic management.

