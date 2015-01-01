Abstract

The research aims to improve the comfort and safety of the smart home by adding a motion recognition algorithm to the smart home system. First, the research status of motion recognition is introduced. Second, based on the requirements of the smart home system, a smart home system is designed for middle-aged and elderly users. The software system in this system includes intelligent control subsystems, intelligent monitoring subsystems, and intelligent protection subsystems. Finally, to increase the security of the smart home, the intelligent monitoring subsystem is improved, and an intelligent security subsystem is proposed based on a small-scale motion detection algorithm. The system uses three three-dimensional (3D) convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to extract three image features, so that the data information in the video can be fully extracted. The performance of the proposed intelligent security subsystem based on a small-scale motion detection algorithm is compared and analyzed. The research results show that the accuracy of the system on the University of Central Florida (UCF101) dataset is 94.64%, and the accuracy on the HMDB51 dataset is 90.11%, which is similar to other advanced algorithms. Observing whether there are dangers such as falling inside and outside the family through motion recognition technology has very important application significance for protecting people's personal safety, life, and health.

Language: en