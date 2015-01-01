SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fridman SE, Prakash N. Cureus 2022; 14(5): e25257.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.25257

PMID

35755536

PMCID

PMC9217545

Abstract

Much of current work in providing care for intimate partner violence (IPV) in the United States (US) is centered around screening female patients. There is minimal work to tailor screening of IPV to marginalized patient populations such as immigrant women. This discussion explores the need for non-stigmatizing, intersectional perspective in medicine, especially in working with diverse immigrant populations and in facing the public health crisis of IPV. We explore the needs in our healthcare education and practice for intersectionality. By understanding the need for intersectionality, current best practices in IPV screening, and operationalizing of such perspectives and practices, we draw attention to healthcare needs for immigrant women and aim to increase understanding of IPV in medical education.


Language: en

Keywords

public health; intimate partner violence; domestic violence; immigrant health; medical education; women's and adolescent health

