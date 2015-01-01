Abstract

The incidence of lower urinary tract foreign body insertions is low. The motives for the insertion of objects are complex to comprehend and could be a result of exotic impulses, psychometric problems, or sexual curiosity. Here we discuss a case of a 21-year-old male who came to the emergency room with complaints of a painful protrusion from the perineum and a history of insertion of an unusual foreign body in the form of an approximately 15cm long pencil that was inserted out of sexual curiosity to achieve autoerotism which was impacted in the posterior urethra and the bladder. Diagnosis in such cases can be achieved by proper history taking, conducting a thorough physical examination, and with use of appropriate imaging. The treatment options vary between minimally invasive procedures such as endoscopic removal and surgical treatment, with the former being used more often and the latter being done when the minimally invasive procedures are not able to remove the foreign body or when urethral or bladder injuries are expected in doing so. The complete case is discussed in detail to derive the proper management strategy in such rare cases.

Language: en