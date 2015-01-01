Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown bore a devastating impact on organizations across the globe. In this crisis, organizations belonged to the victim cluster, with a low crisis responsibility. Nevertheless, organizations needed to strategize their crisis responses and communicate with stakeholders to reduce the threat to reputational capital and manage stakeholder reactions in the pandemic. In this paper, we studied organizational Twitter communication during the COVID-19 crisis through the lens of the situational crisis communication theory (SCCT). We analyzed 325,627 tweets collected from the Twitter pages of 464 organizations belonging to the Fortune 500 list. The Twitter data reflected organizational COVID-19 crisis response strategies and demonstrated organizational use of Twitter for crisis communication. We applied lexicon-based emotion mining to identify and measure emotions, and topic mining to measure crisis response topic scores from this large multi-organization dataset. We performed path analysis to test our research model derived from the SCCT. The analysis showed that instructing and adjusting information can minimize threats to organizational reputation in a victim crisis and manage stakeholder reactions. Positive emotions showed a stronger association with behavioral outcomes. Emotion neutral tweets generated more favorable stakeholder reactions. The paper contributes to the literature on situational crisis communication for a victim crisis. The multi-organization data addresses the sensitive inter-organization dependencies and improves the understanding of crisis communication. It provides practitioners an insight into the effect of the COVID-19 crisis response strategies on stakeholder emotions and behavior.

