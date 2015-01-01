Abstract

BACKGROUND: The causes of falls are often multifactorial. The prevention of falls benefits from a multidisciplinary approach. As people who fall are generally older and users of polypharmacy who frequently visit pharmacies, pharmacists may contribute to fall prevention.



OBJECTIVES: This study aims to explore the perceptions of primary care providers on multidisciplinary collaboration in fall prevention especially with pharmacists.



METHODS: Two focus groups were held with each of the following health disciplines: physiotherapists, home care nurses, and practice nurses. A topic list was developed based on the capability opportunity motivation - behaviour (COM-B) model and the theoretical domains framework (TDF). Focus groups were audiotaped and transcribed verbatim. Data were collected in the Netherlands between March and June 2021.



RESULTS: Six online focus groups were held with 17 physiotherapists, 14 home care nurses, and 15 practice nurses. Participants reported to collaborate multidisciplinary to prevent falls, but they had very limited collaboration with community pharmacists regarding fall prevention. Participants had limited knowledge on drugs that increase the risk of falls. This contributed to their low awareness of the potential role of pharmacists in fall prevention. Other reasons for poor collaboration in fall prevention were lack of agreements with pharmacists, limited coordination and communication. Participants were open to more collaboration with pharmacists and believed this could potentially improve patient outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Multidisciplinary agreements among health care providers, including community pharmacists, about referral criteria, roles and responsibilities, communication and coordination, could stimulate further collaboration in fall prevention.

Language: en