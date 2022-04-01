SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ogoina D, Mohammed A, Yinka-Ogunleye A, Ihekweazu C. IJID Reg 2022; 3: 226-227.

(Copyright © 2022)

10.1016/j.ijregi.2022.04.004

35755463

PMC9216383

We report a case of suicide in a 34-year-old businessman who was admitted to an isolation facility in a tertiary hospital during the 2017/2018 monkeypox outbreak in Nigeria. We describe the possible psychosocial factors associated with suicide and highlight the challenges faced and lessons learnt in the management of the case. To our knowledge, this is the first reported case of suicide linked to human monkeypox.


mental health; suicide; psychological; epidemics; monkeypox

