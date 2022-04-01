|
Citation
Ogoina D, Mohammed A, Yinka-Ogunleye A, Ihekweazu C. IJID Reg 2022; 3: 226-227.
35755463
We report a case of suicide in a 34-year-old businessman who was admitted to an isolation facility in a tertiary hospital during the 2017/2018 monkeypox outbreak in Nigeria. We describe the possible psychosocial factors associated with suicide and highlight the challenges faced and lessons learnt in the management of the case. To our knowledge, this is the first reported case of suicide linked to human monkeypox.
Keywords
mental health; suicide; psychological; epidemics; monkeypox