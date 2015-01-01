SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Compton MT, Krishan S, Broussard B, Bakeman R, Fleischmann MH, Hankerson-Dyson D, Husbands L, Stewart T, D'Orio B, Watson AC. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2022; 83: e101814.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijlp.2022.101814

PMID

35759936

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Prior research on Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training for police officers has demonstrated improvements in knowledge, attitudes, self-efficacy, and stigma, but how these factors work together to influence behavioral outcomes like de-escalation skills and referral decisions remains unstudied.

METHOD: 251 CIT-trained and 335 non-CIT officers completed in-depth surveys measuring these six constructs. We used structural equation modeling to test fit of the data to our hypothesized model and made indicated changes to improve fit.

RESULTS: An alternate 8-path model (with three paths originally hypothesized being removed) fit reasonably well, and allowing path coefficients to differ for CIT and non-CIT groups resulted in models with similar fit statistics.

CONCLUSION: CIT training enhances knowledge and attitudes, both of which have beneficial effects on stigma. Though an important outcome itself, lower stigma does not have an effect on de-escalation skills and referral decisions, though self-efficacy clearly does.


Language: en

Keywords

Law enforcement; Crisis Intervention Team; Police officers

