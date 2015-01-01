|
Citation
Compton MT, Krishan S, Broussard B, Bakeman R, Fleischmann MH, Hankerson-Dyson D, Husbands L, Stewart T, D'Orio B, Watson AC. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2022; 83: e101814.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35759936
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Prior research on Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training for police officers has demonstrated improvements in knowledge, attitudes, self-efficacy, and stigma, but how these factors work together to influence behavioral outcomes like de-escalation skills and referral decisions remains unstudied.
Language: en
Keywords
Law enforcement; Crisis Intervention Team; Police officers