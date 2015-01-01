|
Citation
Mansfield DR, Wasgewatta S, Reynolds A, Grandner MA, Tubbs AS, King K, Johnson M, Mascaro L, Durukan M, Paul E, Drummond SPA, Perlis ML. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2022; 83(4): 21m14275.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35759782
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Temporal patterns for suicide over a 24-hour period have shown mixed results among prior studies. However, analyses of 24-hour temporal patterns for wakeful actions including suicidal behavior should adjust for expected sleep requirements that inherently skew such activities to conventional wakeful times. This study analyzed the time-of-day for suicide cases from the Australian population for the year 2017, adjusting for expected sleep patterns. Identification of time-of-day trends using this methodology may reveal risk factors for suicide and potentially modifiable contributors.
