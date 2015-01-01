SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Woloshchuk CJ, Portillo CJ, Rodríguez-Crespo A, De Alba J, Amador NC, Cooper TV. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2022.2089939

PMID

35758062

Abstract

Alcohol use is prevalent among undergraduates, however, limited research on drinking among Latinx college students exists. This study examined potential risk and protective factors of alcohol use and consequences. Participants (n = 382) completed multiple measures including alcohol use frequency and the Rutgers Alcohol Problem Index (RAPI). Linear regression models identified predictors of monthly and yearly drinking days and RAPI.

FINDINGS indicated that alcohol use frequency was associated with increasing age, parental alcohol use disorder, greater anger, and lower self-efficacy. Alcohol-related consequences were positively associated with anxiety and adverse childhood experiences. Early alcohol prevention and intervention efforts appear warranted.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; mental health; substance use; college student; Latinx

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print