|
Citation
|
Woloshchuk CJ, Portillo CJ, Rodríguez-Crespo A, De Alba J, Amador NC, Cooper TV. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35758062
|
Abstract
|
Alcohol use is prevalent among undergraduates, however, limited research on drinking among Latinx college students exists. This study examined potential risk and protective factors of alcohol use and consequences. Participants (n = 382) completed multiple measures including alcohol use frequency and the Rutgers Alcohol Problem Index (RAPI). Linear regression models identified predictors of monthly and yearly drinking days and RAPI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; mental health; substance use; college student; Latinx