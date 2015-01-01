Abstract

Migrant and ethnic minority groups are underrepresented in alcohol and other drug (AOD) research. This qualitative study explored AOD use among young people from migrant and ethnic minority backgrounds in Melbourne, Australia. We conducted one focus group and 16 interviews and thematically analyzed data drawing on the social-ecological model of health. Theme one showed AOD use was considered a "normal" part of youth identity, particularly for participants who had grown up with peer groups in Australia. Theme two highlighted participant's sense of responsibility to meet expectations and make informed decisions about AOD use to protect themselves and their friends. Theme three highlighted participant's risk of experiencing AOD-related stigma through negative stereotypes and fear of consequences within families and communities, particularly among female participants. Participants' perceptions and experiences differed by individual factors, interpersonal relationships, AOD accessibility across settings and broader gender, cultural and religious norms. Interventions developed with young people from migrant and ethnic minority backgrounds are needed to target the social-ecological factors underpinning AOD use, particularly stigma.

