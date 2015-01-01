|
Citation
Albuainain HM, Alqurashi MM, Alsadery HA, Alghamdi TA, Alghamdi AA, Alghamdi RA, Albaqami TA, Alghamdi SM. J. Family Community Med. (2010) 2022; 29(2): 125-131.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Saudi Society of Family and Community Medicine, Publisher Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
35754753
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Workplace bullying (WPB) is any sort of repeated and unjustified verbal, sexual, or physical intimidation that a person is exposed to by a group or another person in the workplace. In healthcare environments, practitioners are occasionally victims of WPB incidents. Bullying in surgical environments is an important issue that needs attention as it could affect patient care either directly or indirectly. The objective of this study was to assess the prevalence of bullying in surgical environments in multiple regions in Saudi Arabia.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Bullying; healthcare; Saudi; surgical; workplace