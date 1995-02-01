Abstract

The assessment of national suicide risks is considered critical in many countries for the establishment of suicide prevention initiatives aimed at considerably lowering suicide rates. The aim of this study is to identify at-risk suicide populations by reviewing the suicides in Turkey over a 25-year period. The Turkish Statistical Institute's suicide statistics for 1995-2019 in Turkey was retrospectively reviewed in current article. The data collected in the study was statistically analyzed using the MINITAB vn 14 software. Between 1995 and 2019, the total number of suicides in Turkey was 66,819, and suicide rates, especially in males, showed an increasing trend in this period. Males comprised 68.3% of the total cases, and most (27.2%) were aged 15-24 years. Suicides mostly occurred between May and July (27.7%), of individuals with a primary school level of education (51.7%) and who were married (6.0 per 100,000). Illness was most important risk factor for suicide (36.8%) and hanging (47.5%) was the leading suicide method in all age groups and in both genders. Despite the fact that Turkey's suicide rate is lower than many other countries, the growth in male suicide rates is concerning. Suicides are likely to become a severe problem in Turkey in the near future unless measures like education, psychiatric evaluations, the reactivation of psychological counseling service phone lines, and the establishment of youth counseling centers, as described in this paper, are taken.

Language: en