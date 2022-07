Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to identify the association between the healthrelated characteristics and the subscales of occupational stress of live fire instructors and heart rate variability (HRV).



METHODS: We conducted questionnaire survey on a general health checkup for 15 live fire instructors. Occupational stress and HRV parameters were measured to determine the association between health behavior, including smoking, drinking, exercise, and sleep-related disorders, and occupational stress of live fire instructors and HRV parameters using Spearman's rank correlation coefficient.



RESULTS: Smoking, insomnia, and job insecurity, a subscale of occupational stress measurement, showed negative Spearman rank correlations with HRV.



CONCLUSIONS: Insomnia, smoking, and job insecurity (due to occupational stress) among live fire instructors were associated with decreased HRV.

Language: en