On page 689 of the article entitled "A comparison of 2,845 Head and Neck Injuries in Various Martial Arts", Stanbouly et al refer to the findings of McPherson and Pickett. They report that according to McPherson and Pickett, Tai Chi proved to be the most dangerous martial art followed by kung fu. As a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and a long-time teacher and advocate of Tai Chi, I found this statement strained my credulity. I therefore obtained and read the originally referenced article only to discover that Stanbouly et al completely misquoted the authors. McPherson and Pickett actually said that karate injuries were the most prominent (32.5%), while injuries due to Tai Chi were the least reported (0.5%). I only point this error out as comparing the various martial arts in reference to the possible head and neck injuries they cause is the main focus of this JOMS article. Tai Chi is certainly not on the list of potentially dangerous hobbies, and in fact, it has multiple health benefits as reported in the Harvard Medical School Guide to Tai Chi.

