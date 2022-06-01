Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: To determine whether differences exist between the acute presentations and post assault needs of youth presenting to an emergency department following multiple perpetrator sexual assault (MPSA) compared with those presenting after single perpetrator sexual assault.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of all female adolescents evaluated in an urban pediatric emergency department (ED) between 2014 and 2021 for acute sexual assault was conducted. Demographic characteristics and assault outcomes were assessed using bivariate analyses.



RESULTS: Survivors of MPSA were not more likely than survivors of single perpetrator assaults to be diagnosed with an anal-genital injury or sexually transmitted infection, but were more likely to re-present in the subsequent year for an emergent mental health concern (31% versus 11%, P=0.001), including suicide attempt (6% versus 1%, P=0.022).



CONCLUSION: The high rate of subsequent ED visits for mental health concerns among female adolescent survivors of MPSA highlights the need for providing specialized supports to this population.

Language: en