Raj A, Molnar J, Surya S, DiGirolamo S, Christian CW, Lavelle JM, Wood JN. J. Pediatr. Adolesc. Gynecol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35760285
STUDY OBJECTIVE: To determine whether differences exist between the acute presentations and post assault needs of youth presenting to an emergency department following multiple perpetrator sexual assault (MPSA) compared with those presenting after single perpetrator sexual assault.
Language: en
sexual assault; adolescent health; multiple perpetrator sexual assault