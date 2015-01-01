Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: A hospital-based retrospective epidemiological study.



OBJECTIVE: To describe the recent epidemiological profile and characteristics of traumatic cervical spinal cord injury (TCSCI) in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China. SETTING: The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University and The Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University.



METHODS: We retrieved the medical records of 1290 persons with TCSCI admitted to The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University and The Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University between January 2012 and December 2018. The characteristics recorded were age, sex, aetiology of the injury, neurological level, American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) impairment scale, patient source, and associated trauma. Categorical data were reported as frequency and proportions and compared using the Fisher's exact or Chi-square test. P < 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.



RESULTS: A total of 1290 persons with TCSCI were included in the present study. The largest age group was 46-60 years, accounting for 31.6% of the patients; the mean age was 53.1 ± 16.2 years, and the male/female ratio was 7.06:1. More than 87.4% of persons were transferred from a primary or secondary hospital. The leading cause of injury was motor vehicle collision (41.3%), followed by low fall (26.5%). The most common cervical spine injury level was the C5 segment, accounting for 24.3% of cases. As for severity, ASIA grade D was encountered most frequently, with a total of 518 persons (40.2%). Among all participants, 56.8% had associated trauma, the most common being head injuries (18.2%). Surgery was the major treatment choice (51.2%), and the number of patients undergoing surgery is increasing from 2012 to 2018, P = 0.02.



CONCLUSION: Persons with TCSCI in Nanchang had specific epidemiological characteristics, and preventive measures should focus on middle-aged and older adults. In addition, more attention should be paid to balancing development of medical resources and technology between urban and rural areas.

Language: en