Abstract

Mood disorders and suicidal behavior have moderate heritability and are associated with altered corticolimbic serotonin 1A receptor (5-HT(1A)) brain binding. However, it is unclear whether this reflects genetic effects or epigenetic effects of childhood adversity, compensatory mechanisms, or illness stress-related changes. We sought to separate such effects on 5-HT(1A) binding by examining high familial risk individuals (HR) who have passed through the age of greatest risk for psychopathology onset with and without developing mood disorder or suicidal behavior. PET imaging quantified 5-HT(1A) binding potential BP(ND) using [(11)C]CUMI-101 in healthy volunteers (HV, N = 23) and three groups with one or more relatives manifesting early-onset mood disorder and suicide attempt: 1. unaffected HR (N = 23); 2. HR with lifetime mood disorder and no suicide attempt (HR-MOOD, N = 26); and 3. HR-MOOD with previous suicide attempt (HR-MOOD + SA, N = 20).



FINDINGS were tested in an independent cohort not selected for family history (HV, MOOD, and MOOD + SA, total N = 185). We tested for regional BP(ND) differences and whether brain-wide patterns distinguished between groups. Low ventral prefrontal 5-HT(1A) BP(ND) was associated with lifetime mood disorder diagnosis and suicide attempt, but only in subjects with a family history of mood disorder and suicide attempt. Brain-wide 5-HT(1A) BP(ND) patterns including low ventral prefrontal and mesiotemporal cortical binding distinguished HR-MOOD + SA from HV. A biological endophenotype associated with resilience was not observed. Low ventral prefrontal 5-HT(1A) BP(ND) may reflect familial mood disorder and suicide-related pathology. Further studies are needed to determine if higher ventral prefrontal 5-HT(1A) BP(ND) confers resilience, reducing risk of suicidal behavior in the context of familial risk, and thereby offer a potential prevention target.

