Pantazatos SP, Melhem NM, Brent DA, Zanderigo F, Bartlett EA, Lesanpezeshki M, Burke A, Miller JM, Mann JJ. Mol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35760877
Mood disorders and suicidal behavior have moderate heritability and are associated with altered corticolimbic serotonin 1A receptor (5-HT(1A)) brain binding. However, it is unclear whether this reflects genetic effects or epigenetic effects of childhood adversity, compensatory mechanisms, or illness stress-related changes. We sought to separate such effects on 5-HT(1A) binding by examining high familial risk individuals (HR) who have passed through the age of greatest risk for psychopathology onset with and without developing mood disorder or suicidal behavior. PET imaging quantified 5-HT(1A) binding potential BP(ND) using [(11)C]CUMI-101 in healthy volunteers (HV, N = 23) and three groups with one or more relatives manifesting early-onset mood disorder and suicide attempt: 1. unaffected HR (N = 23); 2. HR with lifetime mood disorder and no suicide attempt (HR-MOOD, N = 26); and 3. HR-MOOD with previous suicide attempt (HR-MOOD + SA, N = 20).
