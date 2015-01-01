SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nguyen TTD, Säfsten E, Andersson F, Galanti MR. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2022; 39(2): 163-174.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Walter de Gruyter)

DOI

10.1177/14550725211007823

PMID

35757087

PMCID

PMC9189558

Abstract

AIM: This two-arm parallel randomised controlled trial explored the effectiveness of a brief counselling model compared with the usual multi-session counselling at an alcohol telephone helpline.

METHODS: A total of 320 callers who contacted the Swedish Alcohol Helpline (SAH) because of hazardous or harmful alcohol use were randomised to either brief structured intervention (self-help booklet plus one proactive call) or usual care (multi-session telephone counselling). The primary outcome was a downward shift in risk level at 12-month follow-up compared with baseline, based on self-reports. Sustained risk level reduction throughout the whole follow-up was also assessed as secondary outcome.

RESULTS: Both interventions were significantly associated with a shift to a lower level of risky alcohol use (75% among participants in the brief structured intervention, and 70% in the usual care group) after 12 months. There was no difference between the two interventions in the proportions changing alcohol use or sustaining risk level reduction.

CONCLUSION: In the context of telephone helplines, minimal and extended interventions appear to be equally effective in promoting long-term change in alcohol use.


Language: en

Keywords

Sweden; alcohol use; alcohol helpline; brief intervention; randomised control trial; telephone counselling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print