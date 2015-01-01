|
Ramstedt M, Raninen J, Larm P. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2022; 39(2): 124-133.
(Copyright © 2022, Walter de Gruyter)
35757088
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to replicate earlier studies suggesting that changes in parenting have contributed to the recent decline in youth drinking by comparing parenting in a country experiencing a sharp decline in youth drinking (Sweden) with a country with only a small decline (Denmark). Data and analysis: Data stem from self-reported information from 15-16-year-old children in the Swedish and Danish subsamples of ESPAD. Youth drinking was measured by prevalence and frequency of drinking over the past year. Parenting was measured in terms of the extent the child reported that: (1) parents' attitudes towards offspring drinking are restrictive, (2) parents set up general rules for what their children are allowed to do, and (3) parents have high level of knowledge about where and with whom their children spend time. The association between these indicators of parenting and youth drinking was first estimated with logistic regressions. Second, changes in parenting between 1999 and 2015 were compared between Denmark and Sweden across the study period.
Denmark; Sweden; parenting; comparative study; youth drinking