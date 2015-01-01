Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most injuries observed in victims of lightning strikes can be explained by electrothermal phenomena. Blast penetrating injuries caused by a lightning-strike-induced explosion of a nearby structure are rarely reported. CASE PRESENTATION: Here reported is the case of a patient with numerous mixed injuries caused by a lightning strike, including deep lacerations of both hips and thighs with rock fragments embedded in the wounds. Surgical removal of rock fragments from deep areas of the right hip and right lower leg was necessary. The cause of the formation of rock missiles was the lightning-strike-induced explosion of rock. Rapid evaporation of water enclosed in rock crevices was presumably the main force underlying the explosion.



CONCLUSION: Blast penetrating injuries should be considered and excluded in all patients struck by lightning, particularly when occurring in rocky terrain. The diagnosis and treatment of such injuries can be difficult and require special preparation.

Language: en