Elsaqa M, Morris R, Wang L, El Tayeb MM. Proc. Bayl. Univ. Med. Cent. 2022; 35(4): 565-566.

(Copyright © 2022, Baylor Research Institute)

10.1080/08998280.2022.2049568

35754565

PMC9196816

Pelvic fracture is a common cause of traumatic injury of the bladder and posterior urethra; however, isolated corporal injury is rare. We present a case of pelvic fracture associated with proximal injury of the penile corpora cavernosa sparing the urethra and bladder, together with a literature review of erectile dysfunction post-pelvic fracture.


Erectile dysfunction; pelvic fracture; penile trauma

