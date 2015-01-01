|
Elsaqa M, Morris R, Wang L, El Tayeb MM. Proc. Bayl. Univ. Med. Cent. 2022; 35(4): 565-566.
35754565
Pelvic fracture is a common cause of traumatic injury of the bladder and posterior urethra; however, isolated corporal injury is rare. We present a case of pelvic fracture associated with proximal injury of the penile corpora cavernosa sparing the urethra and bladder, together with a literature review of erectile dysfunction post-pelvic fracture.
Erectile dysfunction; pelvic fracture; penile trauma