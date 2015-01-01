SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ho SS, Chuah ASF, Kim N, Tandoc ECJ. Risk Anal. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/risa.13980

PMID

35759611

Abstract

This study seeks to understand how online discussion, fact-checking, and sources of fact-checks will influence individuals' risk perceptions toward nuclear energy when they are exposed to fake news. Using a 2 × 3 experimental design, 320 participants were randomly assigned to one of the six experimental conditions.

RESULTS showed an interaction effect between online discussion and exposure to fact-checking, in which online discussion lowered individuals' risk perception toward nuclear energy when a fact-check was unavailable. Of those who participated in the online discussion, those who viewed a fact-check posted by traditional media have higher risk perception as compared to those who viewed a fact-check posted by a fact-check organization. Our findings indicate that different fact-checking sources can have differential effects on public risk perceptions, depending on whether online discussion is involved. To curb the spread of fake news, different fact-checking strategies will need to be deployed depending on the situation.


Language: en

Keywords

risk perception; fact-check; fake news; nuclear energy; online discussion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print