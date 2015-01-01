|
Ho SS, Chuah ASF, Kim N, Tandoc ECJ. Risk Anal. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35759611
This study seeks to understand how online discussion, fact-checking, and sources of fact-checks will influence individuals' risk perceptions toward nuclear energy when they are exposed to fake news. Using a 2 × 3 experimental design, 320 participants were randomly assigned to one of the six experimental conditions.
risk perception; fact-check; fake news; nuclear energy; online discussion