Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a major impact on traffic mobility. To implement preventive measures and manage transportation, understanding the transformation of private driving behavior during the pandemic is critical. A data-driven forecasting model is proposed to estimate daily charging demand in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging electric vehicle (EV) charging data from four cities in China. It serves as a benchmark for quantifying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on EV charging demand. A vector autoregressive (VAR) model is then used to investigate the dynamic relationship between the changes in charging demand and potential influencing factors. Potential influencing factors are selected from three aspects: public health data, public concern, and the level of industrial activity. The results show that the magnitude of the decline in EV charging demand varied by city during the pandemic. Furthermore, COVID-19 related factors such as daily hospitalizations and national confirmed cases are the primary causes of the decline in charging demand. The research framework of this paper can be generalized to analyze the changes in other driving behaviors during the pandemic. Finally, three policy implications are proposed to assist other countries in dealing with similar events and to stimulate the recovery of the transport system during the post-pandemic period.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en