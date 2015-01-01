SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Patterson MS, Prochnow T, Russell AM, Barry AE, Fehr SK. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221077128

35754385

Within a sample of college women, this study assessed if an individual's (i.e., ego) history of sexual assault was related to her connecting with risky drinkers, and if her social contacts (i.e., alters) who had experienced sexual assault were also people who engaged in risky drinking.

RESULTS suggest ego's history of sexual assault was associated with her connecting to risky drinkers. Generally, egos reported alters who experienced sexual assault were more likely to drink in higher quantities, except when the ego and alter both had experienced sexual assault.

FINDINGS highlight the importance of social connections for survivors of sexual assault.


Language: en

alcohol use; sexual violence; college students; egocentric networks

