Abstract

This paper focuses on the perception of Branford's standardized AcciMap approach as a tool for accident analysis in healthcare. This study further builds on the previous work regarding National Health Service (NHSScotland) clinical safety practitioners' first-time experience in applying the standardized AcciMap approach, and discusses its advantages and limitations [Ref. 1]. A series of training sessions were carried out with a clinical domain expert from the National Services Scotland (NSS) to apply the standardized AcciMap approach for health information technology (IT) analysis. The AcciMap method was used to analyze a medication error incident involving the computerized provider order entry (CPOE) system [Ref. 2] by Clinical and AcciMap experts. Outcomes and safety recommendations from both participants were then qualitatively compared and discussed to gain further insight into applying the AcciMap method.

