Smith J. J. Syst. Safety 2021; 56(3): 46-55.
(Copyright © 2021, International System Safety Society)
The DC-6, DC-8, DC-10, Concorde, Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX fatal crashes and nearmisses were analyzed with event interval probabilistic analysis methods. Fleet grounding decisions are the epitome of risk-based decisions, and the most important decision is the first opportunity to ground. The "first opportunity to ground" decision is retrospectively judged to be wrong if, in the immediate future, another accident or cause-and-effect findings leads to the original decision being reversed. Using only data available at the time of the significant events, the analysis examines these risk-based decisions as if it they were made at the event's instant in time.
Language: en
aviation; concorde; probabilistic risk