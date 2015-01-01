Abstract

The ranger profession is diverse and challenging, requiring individuals to operate in risky and often life-threatening situations. The International Ranger Federation's Roll of Honour presents an opportunity to review the dangers surrounding the ranger profession by analysing the number and causes of ranger deaths on duty. Over a 16-year period (2006-2021), a total of 2,351 on-duty ranger fatalities have been recorded. Of the data analysed, felonious deaths, such as homicide, accounted for 42.2 per cent with the others a result of accident, illness, wildlife attack or other unintentional work-related casualties. Ranger casualties appear to be increasing over time and may reflect phenomena such as increasing human and wildlife conflicts, as well as changing climatic conditions. Recommendations to address these risks include improved recognition of the role of rangers, improved working conditions and access to adequate insurance.

