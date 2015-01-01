Abstract

PURPOSE: Numerous causes of ocular lacerations, including, open globe injuries have been extensively reported but to our knowledge this is first time that pressure washers have been reported to be the culprit. Thus, in this case series we describe the uniqueness of ocular findings secondary to high-power pressure washer injuries that are a result of their mechanistic function. OBSERVATIONS: Here we report a case series of 3 patients who presented in an emergency department with pain and decreased visual acuity following usage of high-pressure washer machines. All three patients presented with features of both blunt and sharp mechanisms of ocular injury. Most lacerations caused injury that encompassed more than one zone. Two of the patients experienced an open globe injury, and all patients had poor final visual outcomes. Extraocular involvement included fractures and lid lacerations. All patients were managed surgically with repair of the ocular defects. Visual outcome in the first patient was hand motion, while the second patient received a prosthesis following enucleation due to lack of recovery after four months. Lastly, we were unable able to obtain visual outcome for the third patient due to lack of follow up.



CONCLUSION: Ocular injuries due to pressure washers have not been reported in literature, however, this case series serves to elucidate that pressure washers can cause ocular injuries with both blunt and laceration mechanical effects. Moreover, special care should be taken in preventing and managing these injuries due to their high ocular morbidity.

