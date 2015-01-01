Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) pose significant mortality and economic burden on the United States. Biomechanics research may guide future vehicle innovation. The objective of this study is to investigate the biomechanics of two-vehicle MVCs involving passenger vehicle (PV) to evaluate associated injury patterns and outcomes including mortality.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of cases from the Crash Injury Research Engineering Network database was performed to evaluate the biomechanics (angle of impact, seatbelt use, and airbag deployment) of two-vehicle MVCs involving at least one PV from 2005-2015.



RESULTS: Out of 629 MVCs evaluated, lateral collisions were most common (49.5%), followed by head-on (41.3%) and rear-end (9.2%) collisions. Thoracic injuries accounted for 30.1%, 31.4%, and 31.1% of injuries in lateral, head-on, and rear-end collisions, respectively, and were the most common body region injured for all collision types. Seatbelt use was associated with shorter ICU stay (10.9 vs 19.1 days, P =.036) and mortality (Cramer's V =.224, P <.001), but a greater average number of injuries (10.2 injuries vs 8.6 injuries, P =.011).



CONCLUSION: Passenger vehicle are commonly involved in MVCs nationwide and efforts are needed to prevent occupant injuries and fatalities. The incorporation of energy-absorbing material into common points of contact within the vehicle interior may decrease the severity of these injuries. Seatbelt use remains a protective factor against MVC-fatalities but is associated with collateral injuries and should be a focus of further innovation.

