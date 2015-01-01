Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aluminum phosphide (ALP) poisoning is considered one of the health care issues in Iran, which is associated with the mortality outcome of patients.



INTRODUCTION: ALP poisoning and deaths leading to deaths with aluminum phosphide, we try to evaluate the prevalence of ALP pill poisoning by register-based research.



METHODS: In this descriptive cross-sectional study, all selected patients diagnosed and confirmed with ALP poisoning by a specialist who was referred to the poisoning ward from the beginning of April 2016 to the end of October 2017 were enrolled, and data were registered in the Disease Registration System by a technical expert for daily follow up during hospitalization.



RESULTS: About 12.4% of patients had neurological problems with the majority of paresis (68.3%). Self-poisoning for 96.2% of cases was documented as a suicide with the most common cause of family problems (54.1%). In 97.3% of cases, the method of contact with the toxic substance was oral. Hypotension, cardiac, and respiratory complications were observed in 25.2%, 30.8%, and 25%, respectively. The most gastrointestinal symptoms were nausea/vomiting (86.7%).



CONCLUSION: The results show that the rate of ALP pill poisoning is relatively high. Suicide is the most important cause of ALP poisoning, which is more common in men under 40 years of age.

Language: en