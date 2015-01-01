Abstract

Mood disorders (MD) are often associated with a higher incidence of suicidal behavior, especially in adolescent patients. However, the mechanisms by which depression affects suicide attempts in adolescents with MD remain poorly elucidated. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to determine the incidence, risk factors, and clinical correlates of suicide attempts in Chinese adolescent patients with MD, as well as the inter-relationship between depressive symptoms, rumination, and suicide attempts, and the role of rumination in mediating depression and suicide attempts. A total of 331 MD adolescent patients aged 11 ~ 18 years were recruited from a psychiatric hospital. Suicide attempts were assessed with the MINI Suicide Scale. Depressed symptoms were measured with the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). To assess rumination, we used the 21-item Chinese version of the Ruminative Responses Scale (RRS). Overall, the percentage of suicide attempts among MD adolescents was 51.96%, with a higher percentage of females (58.62%) than males (36.36%). Compared to non-suicide attempters, suicide attempters had higher scores on PHQ-9, RRS, depression-related, brooding, and reflective pondering. Gender and RRS were independently associated with suicide attempts. Rumination played a fully mediating role between depression and suicide attempts. In addition, the mediating effect of depression between rumination and suicide attempts was not significant. The incidence of suicide attempts was higher in MD adolescents than in general adolescents. Gender and rumination were associated with suicide attempts in MD adolescents. Moreover, rumination mediated the correlation between depressive symptoms and suicide attempts, suggesting that rumination may be an important intervention component for clinical staff to prevent suicidal behavior in adolescents with MD.

Language: en