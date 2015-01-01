Abstract

There has been overuse of the term 'reproductive coercion', with a potential for confusion and weakening of messaging. This opinion paper proposes a classification for the many and varied types of interference with, and abuse of, sexual and reproductive health and rights. It also stresses the need for accurate portrayal of behaviours, however uncomfortable this may be for survivors or perpetrators. There are a range of abuses including denial of access to services, control, pressure, threats, coercion and violence. Violence may consist of neglect, mistreatment, exploitation or sexual assault. Abuses are categorised sociologically, according to micro, meso and macro levels of influence. Many types of behaviour at meso and macro level contain elements of racism. It is concluded that the term reproductive coercion and abuse should refer only to micro level behaviour. Healthcare professionals should ascertain that no practices that could be considered abusive are taking place in their workplace.

