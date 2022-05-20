Abstract

U.S. Veterans experience a significantly higher risk for suicide compared to the general population. Understanding the challenges associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) enables providers to mitigate the risk of suicide among Veterans. Evidence supports access and utilization of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) mental health services as they are a protective factor associated with lower suicide rates. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the VA has worked to further decrease deaths by suicide in the Veteran population by rapid expansion of current interventions and implementation of new evidence-based interventions. These interventions include mental health and coaching applications, consistent use of measurement-based care across multiple disciplines, and greater use of telehealth services. Through these efforts, despite increased risk for suicide due to additional stressors from COVID-19, suicide rates among Veterans are decreasing. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

Language: en