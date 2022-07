Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There are few data addressing rodeo injury outcomes, though injury incidence has been well described. The purpose of this study was to describe rodeo-related injury patterns and outcomes.



METHODS: A 10-year retrospective case series was performed of patients injured in rodeo events and who were treated at an ACS-verified level I trauma center. Data regarding demographics, injury characteristics, and outcomes were summarized.



RESULTS: Seventy patients were identified. Half were injured by direct contact with rodeo stock and 34 by falls. Head injuries were most common, occurring in 38 (54.3%). Twenty injuries (28.6%) required surgery. Sixty-nine patients (98.6%) were discharged to home. There was one death.



CONCLUSIONS: Head injuries were the most common injury among this cohort. Apart from one fatality, immediate outcomes after injury were good, with most patients dismissed home. Improved data collection at the time of admission may help to evaluate the success of current safety equipment use.

